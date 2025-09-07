‘More than 890 people arrested at London’s Palestine Action rally’

London: The Metropolitan Police on Sunday condemned the “intolerable” abuse suffered by officers who were “kicked and spat on” as they made over 890 arrests at a protest here against the banning of Palestine Action as a terror group.

Hundreds gathered at Parliament Square over the course of the weekend to oppose the group’s proscription by the UK government, holding placards such as “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action” in protest over the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Police had, in August, arrested a large number of people during a similar protest defying the ban on the same organisation.

A total of 857 individuals were arrested in Parliament Square in London under the UK Terrorism Act 2000 over alleged offences,

the Met Police said. Other arrests were made for other offences, including on suspicion of assaulting officers.

“In carrying out their duties, our officers have been punched, kicked, spat on and had objects thrown at them by protesters,” said

Met Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Claire Smart, who led the policing operation.

“It is intolerable that those whose job it is to enforce the law and keep people safe – in this case arresting individuals committing offences under the Terrorism Act – should be subject to this

level of abuse…”