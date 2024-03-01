MillenniumPost
More than 60 people held at farmers' protest in Paris
More than 60 people held at farmers’ protest in Paris

BY Agencies1 March 2024 4:31 PM GMT

French police said Friday they had arrested 66 people at a farmers’ protest on the Champs-Elysees in central Paris that blocked traffic during the morning rush hour. 

Using tractors and bales of hay, farmers briefly brought traffic to a halt on the famed avenue near the Arc de Triomphe monument, only a short distance from President Emmanuel Macron’s office, the Elysee.

The protesters, who held up banners on the avenue, said their action was aimed “at saving French agriculture”.

