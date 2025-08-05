‘More than 2,000 policemen killed in Pak’s restive KPK in 25 years’

Peshawar: Over 2,000 policemen have been killed in terrorist attacks in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the last 25 years, a sharp increase from the 236 deaths recorded in the nearly 30 years before that, according to an official report released on Monday.

The report, released by the CPO, said that 2,330 policemen were killed in the province in the past 55 years, with 236 police officers being killed between 1970 and 1999.