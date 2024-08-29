‘More than 1,000 killed during anti-govt protests in Bangladesh’

Dhaka: Over 1,000 people have been killed during the protests against the Sheikh Hasina-led government in Bangladesh while more than 400 were blinded by police fire, with some of them losing sight in one or both eyes, a top adviser of the interim government said on Thursday.

Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum disclosed this during a visit to the Central Police Hospital in the capital’s Rajarbagh where she interacted with the police personnel injured in clashes and spoke to those at the surgical department to ask about their condition.

“So far 1,000 people have been killed and more than 400 students and members of the general public have lost their sight. Many have been blind in one eye, while others are blind in both,” Nurjahan was quoted as saying by the bdnews24.com news portal.

An anti-discrimination student movement against the government started in mid-July over a controversial quota system in jobs. The protests turned violent after crackdown by the forces.

Several protesters were killed and injured during clashes with the police in different parts of the country. The protest movement then transformed into an anti-government movement, demanding prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation.

Hasina resigned and fled to India on August 5 following the mass movement against her government.