‘More than 100 Indian films shot in Malaysia’

New Delhi: Malaysia is consistently making efforts to attract more Indian film productions by offering additional incentives and easing the shooting approval process, Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board (MTPB) chairman Datuk Manoharan Periasamy said on Tuesday.

He said a lot of Indian films from different language industries use Malaysia as a shooting location and the country is committed to improve it further.

Periasamy said filmmakers who incorporate Malaysian cultural or local elements into their projects are eligible for an extra five percent rebate over and above existing incentives.

“If you are using any local element or cultural element, you get an additional five percent. So that has already been implemented,” he said at a press conference here..

“I think there have been more than 100 movies from Tollywood, Kollywood and Bollywood, all of which had segments shot in Malaysia,” he added.

He also highlighted the recent memorandum of understanding signed during the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Malaysia, aimed at boosting exchange between the two countries’ film sectors. “They are looking to exchange movies, allowing some local movies to be aired locally, and vice versa...They’re looking at how both governments can work together, encouraging the Malaysian producers also to come to India to do the shootings, vice versa.