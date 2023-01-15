More classified documents found at Biden’s residences: White House

Washington: Five additional pages of classified material have been found at the Delaware residence of President Joe Biden, the White House has said, bringing the total number of secret documents uncovered to about two dozen.

The discovery came just hours after the White House Counsel’s Office had released a statement specifically citing the discovery of a single document and the same day Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed former US Attorney Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate the matter.

With this, the total number of classified documents found at Biden’s residences in Delaware and his private office

in Washington DC has increased roughly to about two dozen.

While the details and contents of these documents are not known, these are from the period when he was serving as the vice president under the Barack Obama administration from 2009 to 2016.

There are three basic levels of US classification of documents: confidential, secret and top secret.

Biden, who normally spends his weekends at his residence in Wilmington, Delaware, arrived there on Friday evening.

The White House Special Counsel Richard Sauber in a statement on Saturday said that one classified document was found in a room adjacent to Biden’s garage Wednesday night.

The lawyers who discovered that document did not have security clearances paused their search as a result, Sauber said on Saturday.