Monsoon havoc in Pak leaves 266 people dead

Peshawar: Torrential monsoon rains sweeping across Pakistan have claimed at least 266 lives, including 126 children, and left 628 others injured since June 26, the country’s disaster management body said on Friday.

In its latest report, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that 14 people were killed and 17 injured in rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours alone. The overall toll includes 94 men, 46 women and 126 children. Punjab has recorded the highest number of casualties at 144, followed by 63 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 25 in Sindh, 16 in Balochistan, 10 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and eight in Islamabad.

Injuries were also widespread, with 488 reported in Punjab, 69 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 40 in Sindh, 18 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, four in Balochistan and three in Islamabad.