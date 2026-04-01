Mongolia’s third PM in a year faces political infighting, external crises

Ulaanbaatar: Mongolia has named its third prime minister in nine months as the ruling party tries to overcome internal power struggles at a time of mounting economic pressures and political infighting at home.

The hope is that Uchral Nyam-Osor can manage the divisions in the Mongolian People’s Party that toppled his two predecessors and brought him to power.

He called for unity after parliament confirmed his appointment Monday night.

“As others unite to confront crises, we cannot afford political infighting that weakens our economy,” he told lawmakers.

Uchral was elected as leader of the Mongolian People’s Party and speaker of the parliament last November. Before entering politics, he was a popular hip-hop artist known as “Timon”.

The 39-year-old lawmaker has positioned himself as a reform-minded leader focused on modernising the country’s regulatory environment.He wants to end a Soviet-era system that gives officials the power to issue permits, creating fertile ground for corruption. Mongolia transitioned to democracy in 1990 after decades of Communist rule.