Moldovans choose between pro-EU and pro-Russia camps in election

CHISINAU: Moldovans were voting in a parliamentary election on Sunday that could have a major impact on the government’s quest to join the European Union, as a pro-Russian opposition group seeks to steer the nation away from closer ties with the bloc.

If neither side wins a majority in the 101-seat chamber, political horse trading is likely to follow, further unsettling one of Europe’s poorest countries, buffeted by war in neighbouring Ukraine and suspected Russian meddling in politics and religion.. As the poll was underway, a pro-Russian leader called for potential post-vote protests and cyber authorities reported that election infrastructure had been attacked over the past two days.

President Maia Sandu casts the election as an existential test for the country of 2.4 million, which also has close cultural and linguistic ties with its western neighbour Romania.

The government has complained of an extensive Russian campaign to sway the vote. Sandu, who wants Chisinau to join the EU by 2030, has warned of “immediate and dangerous” consequences if Russian influence prevails. Agencies