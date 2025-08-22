Missing woman’s body found in California forest

Lancaster: The body of a missing woman was found in a Southern California forest days after her

husband was recorded on surveillance video dragging something heavy out of their apartment complex north of Los Angeles, authorities said this week.

Sheylla Cabrera, 33, of Lancaster, was reported missing on August 12, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The next day, homicide detectives located the footage of her husband, Jossimar Cabrera, 36, hauling an object wrapped “in a large

piece of material” from the residence where the couple lived with their three young sons, the statement said.

On August 16, searchers discovered Sheylla Cabrera’s body wrapped in similar material at the bottom of an embankment in Angeles National

Forest south of Lancaster, the department said.

The coroner’s office will determine the

cause of death.

Officials said Cabrera’s husband fled to Peru with the couple’s sons.Agencies