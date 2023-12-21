Missing Indian student found dead in UK

London: The UK’s Metropolitan Police are on Thursday appealing for information to piece together the last movements of Gurashman Singh Bhatia, a missing Indian student whose body was found by police divers in a lake in Canary Wharf area of east London.

The Met Police said the 23-year-old had been reported missing after a night out with friends last Thursday, December 14. Officers went on to carry out “extensive enquiries”, including viewing CCTV.