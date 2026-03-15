Millions in Vietnam to vote for new legislature in general election

Hanoi: Voters in Vietnam cast their ballots to select a new National Assembly on Sunday, two months after the ruling Communist Party reelected leader To Lam to the country’s top political post.

Nearly 79 million voters across the country are eligible to pick 500 representatives from 864 candidates to the rubber-stamp National Assembly. All candidates are vetted and pre-approved by the Communist Party, ensuring the assembly remains aligned with the party’s political direction. The Communist Party tightly controls political activity, arguing that centralised leadership allows the country to pursue longterm development goals without disruptions.

The new National Assembly is expected to implement the policy agenda shaped at the congress, prioritizing sustained economic growth and political stability. The election follows the Communist Party’s national congress in January, a political event held every five years that sets the country’s leadership lineup and policy priorities.