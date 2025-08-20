‘Military ready to assist govt in ensuring free, fair & neutral polls’

Dhaka: Bangladesh Army chief General Waker-uz-Zaman on Tuesday said that the military was prepared to assist the interim government in ensuring “free, fair and neutral” general elections planned for February next year.

“The country is heading towards the national election, and the army has taken all necessary preparations to support the government in ensuring a free, fair and neutral election,” he was quoted as saying by several mainstream media outlets.

General Zaman made the remarks at the Officers’ Address programme at Dhaka Cantonment, attended by senior officers. Officers from other cantonments across the country joined the event virtually.

Earlier this month, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said the elections would be held in February, and the Election Commission subsequently announced that the polls would be held in the first week of February.

In his address, General Zaman reminded soldiers that they belong to a professional force and must demonstrate professionalism.

“The people of the country are now looking to you. You are the future of the nation. Therefore, you must remain inspired by patriotism and uphold the chain of command of the force,” he added.