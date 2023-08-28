Military leader Burhan visits east Sudan

Cairo: The head of Sudan’s army made a rare public speech on Monday in his first tour outside of the capital since the conflict with a rival general erupted in mid-April.

Sudan was plunged into chaos after monthslong tensions between the military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, exploded into open fighting on April 15.

In the eastern coastal city of Port Sudan, Burhan said a military operation that included naval and air

forces enabled him to leave the capital’s army headquarters safely.

Two people were killed in the operation, he said

The conflict has reduced the capital to an urban battlefield, with the RSF controlling vast swaths of the city.

The military command, where Burhan has purportedly been stationed since April, has been one of the epicenters of the conflict, besieged by RSF forces.

Burhan said no agreement had been reached “with the traitors or with any party outside of the Sudanese people” to facilitate his departure from the capital.