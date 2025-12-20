Military goals will be achieved in Ukraine: Putin

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin emphasised Friday that Moscow’s troops were advancing across the battlefield in Ukraine and voiced confidence the Kremlin would achieve its goals militarily if Kyiv doesn’t agree to Russia’s conditions in peace talks.

Speaking at his tightly orchestrated annual news conference that lasted over four hours, Putin declared that Russian forces have “fully seized strategic initiative” and would make more gains by year’s end.

In the early days of the conflict in 2022, Ukraine’s forces thwarted an attempt by Russia’s larger, better-equipped army, to capture the capital of Kyiv.

But the fighting soon settled into grinding battles, and Moscow’s troops have made slow and steady progress over the years. Putin frequently touts this progress — even though it’s not the lightning advance many expected.“ Our troops are advancing all across the line of contact, faster in some areas or slower in some others, but the enemy is retreating in all sectors,” Putin said at the live news conference, which is combined with a nationwide call-in show that offers Russians across the country the opportunity to ask questions of their leader. Putin has ruled the country for 25 years and uses the event to cement his power and air his views on domestic and global affairs. This year, the news conference took place against the backdrop of a peace plan in Ukraine put forward by US President Donald Trump.

Despite the extensive diplomatic push, Washington’s efforts have run into sharply conflicting demands from Moscow and Kyiv.