Mexico’s first elected SC faces critical test of independence

Mexico City: Mexico’s first elected Supreme Court will be seated Monday and observers will be watching closely to see whether it will assert its independence from the governing party that held the country’s first judicial elections.

Just three of its nine justices have any experience on the high court, the rest are new, including the court’s president Hugo Aguilar, a lawyer who spent his career defending Indigenous rights.

The idea of judicial elections came from Mexico’s former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador,

who frequently clashed with judges who challenged his agenda.

He said judges elected by the people would be more accountable and less corrupt. Critics said electing judges risked politicizing the judiciary.

The election was supposed to be nonpartisan, but there were instances of voting pamphlets being distributed that identified candidates linked to the governing party.