Mega pre-election survey indicates even UK PM Sunak’s seat at risk

London: A new so-called mega poll released by a civil society campaign organisation indicates that the governingm Conservative Party is in for a major drubbing in the general election expected later this year, with even British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s seat in North Yorkshire hanging in the balance.

The 15,029-person MRP poll conducted by Survation on behalf of Best for Britain puts the Opposition Labour Party on 45 per cent of the vote share with a 19-point lead over the Conservatives, up three points from the group’s previous poll at the end of last year.

The Sunday Times’ analysis of the major seat-by-seat survey claims

Tory prospects have hit a record low, which means they are on track for their worst election result, winning fewer than 100 seats. Labour could win 468, giving Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer’s party a whopping 286-seat majority.

“Our MRP forecast shows that, if the election were held tomorrow, Sunak’s Conservatives would lose 250 MPs across the country and the Labour Party would win

with 468 seats. This would be the worst ever result for the Conservatives at a General Election,” claims the Best for Britain analysis.

“The extent of the damage to the Conservative Party doesn’t stop there either.

Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak’s seat of Richmond and Northallerton becomes a hyper-marginal, with the Labour Party just 2.4 per cent behind him. The same is true in Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s new seat of Godalming and Ash in which the Liberal Democrats trail by just 1 per cent,” it adds.

The analysis claims that of the estimated 28 sitting Cabinet members expected to contest the polls, only 13 of them would be re-elected should they decide to stand again.

While undecided voters were not accounted for in the survey, they represented about 15 per cent of those asked and the Tories will be pinning their hopes on winning them over when the country finally goes to the polls.