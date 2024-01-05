May 9 violence: Pak court issues arrest warrants to more than 100 activists of Imran Khan’s party

Lahore: A Pakistani anti-terrorism court on Friday issued arrest warrants to more than 100 activists of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party for their alleged involvement in the attack on the ISI building in Punjab province during the anti-government protests.

On May 9, violent protests erupted after the arrest of Khan, the former prime minister and PTI party chief, by paramilitary Rangers from the premises of the Islamabad High Court in connection with an alleged corruption case.

His party workers vandalised a dozen military installations, including the Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander House), Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad. “The Anti-Terrorism Court issued arrest warrants of over 100 PTI leaders and workers allegedly involved in the attack on Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) offices in Faisalabad city (some 130kms from Lahore) during riots on May 9, 2023,” a court official told the news agency.