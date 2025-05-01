Maxwell ruled out of IPL

Chennai: Punjab Kings’ Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was on Thursday ruled out of the Indian Premier League’s remaining matches after fracturing his finger, the franchise announced.

Maxwell suffered the injury before PBKS’ rained off the game against Kolkata Knight Riders in which he was dismissed for 7, continuing an underwhelming season. “Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the remainder of the season due to a finger injury. We wish him a speedy recovery,” Kings said.

Head coach Ricky Ponting said the side is currently trying to figure a suitable replacement for Maxwell which may not be easy to find. “We will be signing some replacements at some stage,” he said.