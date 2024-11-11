‘Mastermind of Karachi airport suicide attack arrested’

Karachi: The alleged mastermind of the Karachi airport suicide attack and four suspected accomplices, including a female bomber, have been arrested, police said on Monday.

The five militants were arrested last week from different parts of the restive Balochistan province, Umar Khatab, a senior official of the Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), said. The blast on 6th October killed four people including the two Chinese engineers and wounded 17 others.

Two Chinese nationals were killed and 17 people injured in the suicide attack by the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) that targeted a convoy of Chinese workers near the Jinnah International Airport on October 6.

“We were able to identify those responsible for the attack through face verification and one of them is a trained female militant and bomber,” Khatab said.

He said the female militant had accompanied the attack’s mastermind in an SUV.