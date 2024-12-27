Massive fire breaks out at Bangladesh Secretariat, official documents damaged

Dhaka: A massive fire broke out at a major building of the Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka on Thursday, damaging official documents that prompted authorities to form a high-powered investigation committee amid suspicions that it could be an act of sabotage.

The fire broke out in Building 7 of the Bangladesh Secretariat and it was brought under control after nearly six hours of firefighting efforts.

According to officials, the fire broke out Thursday early morning in the nine-storey building housing seven ministries inside the high-security complex.

However, no casualties were reported.

“The fire broke out in three spots (of the building) simultaneously hours after midnight yesterday,” fire service chief Brigadier General Zahed Kamal told newsmen indicating it might not be an accidental inferno.

Officials said a power outage caused by the fire forced as well other ministries apart from the building to halt their normal work while security agencies restricted entry inside the complex preventing many staff and officials from entering into the complex at the central part of the capital.

They said most rooms on the sixth, seventh and eighth floors of building no 7 were severely damaged while a huge volume of documents from the local government and post & telecommunications ministries were burnt alongside

the furniture.