Massive fire at Dhaka airport, all flights suspended

Bangladesh: A massive fire broke out at the cargo village of Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Saturday afternoon, forcing authorities to suspend all flight operations. The blaze, which began around 2:30 pm, engulfed an area used to store imported goods, sending thick plumes of smoke billowing across the airport premises, Prothom Alo reported. Citing airport executive director Md Masudul Hasan Masud, the report further added that both landings and takeoffs had been halted as firefighters battled to contain the flames.According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority, the Fire Service, and two Air Force firefighting units were working jointly to douse the blaze. The Navy has also joined the operation to bring the situation under control. The extent of damage and the cause of the fire are yet to be determined.