Massive avalanche triggers overflow in Birendra lake, prompts precautionary measures in northern Nepal

Kathmandu: A massive avalanche descended from the slopes of Mt Manaslu on Sunday morning, cascading into Birendra Lake situated below the peak in northern Nepal, triggering its overflow.

There is no report of any damage or casuality as the site is situated away from human settlement, officials said.

However, the resultant surge has led to a significant rise in the water levels of the river, Home Ministry spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai said. The Home Ministry has issued a precautionary notice to residents living near downstream areas of the river an also issued a warning to the people residing in the vicinity of Budhigandaki River in Gorkha to remain alert due to the potential ramifications of heightened water flow, he said.

Bhattarai said the flood may result in a significant loss and “amidst this possibility, we have appealed to the people in the affected areas to take preventive measures on time”.

Security personnel have been dispatched to the affected region as an immediate response.