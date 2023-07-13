Mass grave found in Sudan’s Darfur: UN

The bodies of dozens of people allegedly killed by Sudanese paramilitary forces and an allied militia have been uncovered in a mass grave in West Darfur, the United Nations said Thursday.

According to “credible information” obtained by the U.N. Human Rights Office, at least 87 people — some of them from the ethnic African Masalit tribe — were killed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and an affiliated Arab militia. Their bodies were dumped in a one-meter (around three-foot) grave just outside the West Darfur city of Geneina, the agency said. Sudan has been rocked by violence since mid-April when tensions between the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces erupted into open fighting.