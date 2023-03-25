Man attacks 3 people with hand grenade, knife in Berlin

Berlin: German police said on Saturday that they have arrested a 61-year-old man after three people were wounded in a hand grenade and knife attack in Berlin.

Police said the attacker detonated the grenade in the entrance of an apartment building in the Reinickendorf neighborhood of the

German capital on Friday night, wounding two women, aged 42 and 48, and a 61-year-old man.

The suspect then allegedly ran toward two of the victims and attacked and wounded them with a knife.

All three victims were taken to the hospital.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries, police said in a statement.

The attacker then fled. Police detained the suspect in a nearby garden later.