Man arrested for climbing over wall near Buckingham Palace stables

London: A 25-year-old man was arrested near the stables of Buckingham Palace in London after he climbed the wall to enter the Royal Mews in the early hours of Saturday, Scotland Yard said.

The man remains in custody at a London police station after he was arrested under the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act for trespassing on a protected site. The Metropolitan Police said that the man did not gain access to the palace grounds at any point.

‘A man has been arrested in the Royal Mews area adjacent to Buckingham Palace,’ the Met Police said in a statement. No members of royal family are believed to have been in residence at Buckingham Palace at that time.