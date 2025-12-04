Mamta Singh becomes first Indian American elected to public office in Jersey City

Washington: In a milestone moment for one of the United States' largest Indian American population centres, Mamta Singh this week won a Council At-Large seat in Jersey City, becoming the first Indian American ever elected to public office in the city's history. Her victory came on a night of sweeping political change, as reform-driven Councilmember James Solomon won the mayoral runoff with a commanding mandate. But for the diaspora, Singh's breakthrough stood out as the story of the evening. Jersey City is home to tens of thousands of Indian Americans -- many settled across Journal Square, Exchange Place and surrounding neighbourhoods -- yet the community had never before seen one of its own elected to City Hall. Notably, Jersey City is often called the 'Little India', in particular, its Indian India Square.

Singh's win closes that gap and marks a long-awaited moment of visibility and representation for a community that has helped shape the city's economic and cultural footprint over decades. Singh, who ran on Solomon's 'Team Solomon' slate alongside Rolando Lavarro and Michael Griffin, campaigned on stabilising property taxes, expanding recreation programmes for youth and strengthening services for working families. Her roots in community advocacy, however, are what resonated most strongly with diaspora families. A nonprofit leader and organiser, Singh founded JCFamilies, one of Jersey City's most active grassroots groups focused on women, children and working parents. She also created Indians In Jersey City, which supports immigrant families and preserves Indian culture through festivals, gatherings and community forums. Over the years, she became a trusted bridge between newly arrived immigrants and longtime residents navigating schools, services and city life. Singh's historic win unfolded alongside Solomon's decisive victory over former New Jersey Governor Jim McGreevey.