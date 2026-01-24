Mali’s govt moves to impose fuel rationing

Bamako: Mali’s government has moved to impose fuel rationing to counter widespread shortages caused by al-Qaida-linked groups operating in the border regions that have in recent months cut off fuel supplies to the landlocked African country.

In announcing the rationing on Thursday, officials did not say when it would start. The measure was cast as an effort to reduce long lines at gas stations, especially with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan only a few weeks away.

Russian troops with the Africa Corps — Moscow’s state-controlled paramilitary force involved in operations in West Africa — have lately begun escorting tanker convoys distributing gasoline across the country.

Since the junta took over in May 2021, Mali’s military government — as well as those in Burkina Faso and Niger — have turned from Western allies to Russia for help combating militants affiliated with al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.agencies