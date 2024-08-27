Maldivian Prez accuses oppn of attempting to stage ‘financial coup’

Male: Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has accused the opposition of attempting to stage a “financial coup” and said all those behind the plot to topple his government would be brought to justice, media reports said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the Bank of Maldives (BML) suspended foreign transactions for existing debit cards, as well as new debit and credit cards linked to MVR accounts. It also lowered the monthly standard and gold credit card limit to USD 100. However, it reversed the decision within hours, saying it was based on instructions from its regulator, the MMA, The Edition news portal reported.

Speaking at a party hub meeting of the ruling PNC on Monday night, President Muizzu said that he had worked to find a resolution for the Bank issue alongside his ministers as soon as he had become aware of

the situation.