Maldives to ban entry of Israeli nationals, President gives approval

Male: The Maldives on Sunday (June 2) declared it would amend a law to effectively ban the entry of Israeli nationals into the South Asian nation.

The country’s Minister of Homeland Security and Technology Ali Ihusan said that President Dr Mohamed Muizzu took the decision in a cabinet meeting to ban Israel’s passport in the country.

This comes as Muizzu has appointed a special envoy to identify Palestine’s requests from the Maldives regarding the ongoing war in Gaza.

Israel battled and bombarded Hamas in the Gaza Strip on Sunday as mediators called on both sides to agree to a truce and hostage release deal outlined by US President Joe Biden.

Since Biden spoke at the White House on Friday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted Israel will pursue the war raging since October 7 until it has destroyed Hamas and freed the captives.