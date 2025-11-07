Maldives to acquire military aircraft next year

Male: Maldives will acquire a military aircraft next year, President Mohamed Muizzu said as he inaugurated the national defence force’s first dedicated air station.

“The landmark event formalises a key component of the island nation’s defence strategy, significantly expanding the capabilities of the newly constituted Air Corps,” state-run Public Service Media (PSM News) said.

The Maldives National Defence Force’s (MNDF) Gan Air Station, commissioned on Wednesday, is located at the southernmost Addu city.

“The Maldivian army has made progress in all areas,” Muizzu was quoted as saying by news portal Adhadhu. “Hopefully this coming year will be more progressive. We have already decided to get military aircraft for the Air Corps,” he added.

Muizzu, however, did not provide any details.

Adhadhu news portal said the Maldives government has increased its military expenditures, but keeps the details confidential due to “national security reasons.”

The proposed state budget for 2026 includes MVR 2.8 billion for military spending, which, it said, is “four percent of the total budget.”