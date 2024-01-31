Maldives oppn accuses Muizzu of protecting criminals after attack on Prosecutor General

The largest opposition party in the Maldives on Wednesday accused President Mohamed Muizzu’s administration of protecting criminals, hours after an attack on the Prosecutor General, according to local media reports.

“Prosecutor General Hussain Shameem was attacked on a street in Male City. He is receiving treatment for his injuries at the ADK Hospital,” Sun.mv, a news portal, said. Condemning the attack on Shameem earlier in the morning, the Maldivian Democratic Party in a statement said. “The alleged close ties between top govt officials and criminal gangs were resulting in open violent assaults on top state officials.