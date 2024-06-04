Maldives and China discuss further bolstering defence ties

Male: Three months after inking the first bilateral defence agreement with the Maldives, China’s Ambassador here has met with the island nation’s defence minister to discuss “the strengthening of military ties and the security and safety of the two countries.”

Chinese Ambassador to Maldives Wang Lixin paid a courtesy call on Defence Minister Ghassan Maumoon on Monday, news portal Adhadhu.com reported.

They held talks to strengthen military ties between the two countries and discussed the strengthening of military ties and the security and safety of the two countries, it said.

“The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of the Maldives, H E Wang Lixin called on Minister of Defence Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon @mgmaumoon today.

Discussions were focused on future defence

cooperation and issues of mutual security concerns,” the Ministry of Defence posted from its official X handle after th

meeting.