Malaysia bans e-waste imports, vows to end illegal dumping

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia has announced an immediate and full ban on the importation of electronic waste, as the government vowed the country would not be

a “dumping ground” for the world’s waste.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said in a statement late Wednesday that all electronic waste, commonly known as e-waste, would be reclassified under the “absolute prohibition” category effective immediately.

This removes the discretionary power previously given to the Department of Environment to grant exemptions for importation of certain e-waste.

Environmental advocates have long urged stronger action.

E-waste — discarded electronic products such as computers, phones and appliances — can contain toxic substances and heavy metals including lead, mercury and cadmium that pollute soil and water resources if improperly processed or dumped.