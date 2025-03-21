Malaysia approves new MH370 search after a decade

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia has approved a renewed search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, over a decade after its disappearance.

Texas-based Ocean Infinity will conduct the search under a “no-find, no-fee” deal,

receiving $70 million only if wreckage is found.

The search will cover a 15,000-square-kilometre area in the southern

Indian Ocean.

Ocean Infinity, which searched in 2018 without success, has since improved its technology.

The government aims to provide closure for victims’ families.