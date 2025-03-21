Malaysia approves new MH370 search after a decade
Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia has approved a renewed search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, over a decade after its disappearance.
Texas-based Ocean Infinity will conduct the search under a “no-find, no-fee” deal,
receiving $70 million only if wreckage is found.
The search will cover a 15,000-square-kilometre area in the southern
Indian Ocean.
Ocean Infinity, which searched in 2018 without success, has since improved its technology.
The government aims to provide closure for victims’ families.
Next Story