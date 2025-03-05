Malala visits hometown

Islamabad: Pakistan’s first Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai on Wednesday visited her hometown in the troubled northwest of the country for the first time after being shot by the Taliban and met her family members.

She flew by helicopter to Barkana in Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where she met with her uncle, Ramazan, who recently underwent surgery in Islamabad after suffering from heart problems, and also visited the ancestral graveyard.