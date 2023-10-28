Maine mass killing suspect found dead by self-inflicted gunshot

Lewiston: The Army reservist who opened fire in a bowling alley and then at a bar in Lewiston, Maine, killing 18 people, was found dead Friday from a self-inflicted gunshot, ending an intensive two-day search that had the state on edge.

Robert Card, a firearms instructor who grew up in the area, was found dead in nearby Lisbon Falls, Gov. Janet Mills said.

“Like many people I’m breathing a sigh of relief tonight knowing that Robert Card is no longer a threat to anyone,” Mills said.

Commissioner of Maine Department of Public Safety Mike Sauschuck said Card was found near the Androscoggin River, about 8 miles southeast of where the second shooting occurred Wednesday evening. He declined to divulge the location but an official said the body was at a recycling center from which Card recently was fired.