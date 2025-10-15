Madagascar president dissolves lower house of parliament

Antananarivo: Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina dissolved the country’s lower house of parliament on Tuesday in the midst of a military rebellion that led him to flee the country.

Rajoelina issued a decree for the National Assembly to be dissolved immediately, according to a statement posted on the Madagascar presidency’s Facebook page.

Rajoelina’s whereabouts are unknown after an elite military unit joined youth-led anti-government protests over the weekend and called for him to step down.

The president said on social media on Monday night that he left the country in fear for his life.agencies