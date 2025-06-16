Macron visits Greenland to show European support for strategic Arctic island

Nuuk: French President Emmanuel Macron landed Sunday in Greenland, the strategic Arctic island coveted by US President Donald Trump, carrying a “message of solidarity and friendship” from France and the European Union.

Macron reiterated his criticism of Trump’s intention to take control of the territory.

“I don’t think that’s something to be done between allies,” he said as he was greeted at the Nuuk airport by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen.

“It’s important to show that Denmark and Europe are committed to this territory, which has very high strategic stakes and whose territorial integrity must be respected,” Macron said.

He was making a stop on his way a summit of the Group of Seven leading industrialised nations in Canada that will be also attended by Trump.

Macron, who is visiting Greenland for the first time, said “it means a lot to me ... to convey a message of friendship and solidarity from France and the European Union to help this territory face the different challenges: economic development, education, as well as the consequences of climate change”.

In a speech last week at the UN Ocean Conference, Macron also mentioned Greenland and the deep seas, saying they are not “up for grabs” in remarks that appeared directed largely at Trump.

Macron in recent months has sought to reinvigorate France’s role as the diplomatic and economic heavyweight of the 27-nation European Union.

The French president has positioned himself as a leader in Europe amid Trump’s threats to pull support from Ukraine as it fights against Russia’s invasion.

Macron hosted a summit in Paris with other European heads of state to discuss Kyiv, as well as security issues on the continent.

Sunday’s visit will also be the occasion to discuss how to further enhance relations between the EU and Greenland when it comes to economic development, low-carbon energy transition and critical minerals. The leaders will also have exchanges on efforts to curb global warming, according to Macron’s office.

Later Sunday, Macron, Frederiksen and Nielsen held a meeting on a Danish helicopter carrier, showing France’s concerns over security issues in the region.