Lula asks Trump to lift 40% tariff on Brazilian imports

Brasilia: Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva asked US President Donald Trump during a phone conversation Monday to lift the 40% tariff imposed by the US government on Brazilian imports.

The leaders spoke for 30 minutes, exchanged phone numbers, and Lula reiterated his invitation

for Trump to attend the upcoming climate summit in Belem, according to a statement from Lula’s office.

The Trump administration had imposed a 40% tariff on Brazilian products in July on top of a 10% tariff imposed earlier.

Lula reminded Trump that Brazil was one of three G20 countries with which the US maintains a trade surplus.

The Trump administration justified the tariffs saying that Brazil’s policies and criminal prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro constitute an

economic emergency.