London’s Heathrow Airport evacuated

London: A terminal at Heathrow Airport was evacuated Monday because of possible hazardous material, the London Fire Brigade said.

A Heathrow spokesperson said the check-in area at Terminal 4 was closed and evacuated while emergency services responded. The terminal was evacuated as a precaution, the fire department said.

The airport asked passengers not to travel to the terminal. Crowds of passengers could be seen outside.

All other terminals were operating.