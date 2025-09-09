MillenniumPost
London’s Heathrow Airport evacuated

BY Agencies9 Sept 2025 1:37 AM IST

London: A terminal at Heathrow Airport was evacuated Monday because of possible hazardous material, the London Fire Brigade said.

A Heathrow spokesperson said the check-in area at Terminal 4 was closed and evacuated while emergency services responded. The terminal was evacuated as a precaution, the fire department said.

The airport asked passengers not to travel to the terminal. Crowds of passengers could be seen outside.

All other terminals were operating.

