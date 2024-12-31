London gears up to welcome New Year with its famous fireworks

london: The countdown to the New Year’s Eve has started and a huge crowd expected to reach London for the celebrations.

London is a preferred destination for travellers who want to tune in to the melody of saxophones on the streets of Britain. London’s activities: like skating, boating is flourishing every day. The city of London still exists with history and tradition.

Crowds from native land and abroad are walking on the streets of London and the famous city on the bank of river “Thames” is now busy serving its guests.

In the country, the long holiday from Christmas to New Year means entertainment. London Bridge is quite dazzling. London’s supermarkets are full of delicacies and foreigners from all over the globe. London attracts foreigners with the thrill of the New Year.

This year people can see the spectacular fireworks from the top of London.

The show has six different viewing areas Blue, Red, Pink, Green, White and Orange, an accessible viewing area. The location has a specific number of gates that is to be used on that night to enter the area ticket holders have booked. Every year the capital has the Mayor of London’s New Year eve celebrations in Westminster near the London eye and Big Ben.

Mayor Sadiq Khan believes that London has the world-famous New Year’s Eve celebration. The London Metropolitan Police says, “It will have dedicated resources in central London and there will be no access to anyone without tickets”. Public transport is used a lot on the streets of London. More than a million people will pass through this busy city.