Lithuania’s PM steps down after probes and protests

Vilnius: Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas stepped down Thursday, following investigations into his business dealings that prompted protests calling for his resignation.

Paluckas, a newly established leader of the centre-left Social Democrats, ascended to the role late last year after a three-party coalition formed following a parliamentary election in October in Lithuania.

His entire Cabinet is also expected to resign, potentially leaving the Baltic country without an effective government weeks before Russia holds joint military exercises with neighbouring Belarus.

“Seeing how the scandals are hindering the work of the government, I believe that I cannot allow our ruling coalition and the Cabinet to become hostages to these scandals,” Paluckas wrote in a letter to Social Democratic party members. “Therefore, I have decided to take a quick and decisive decision.

“I never cling to any position in life — and so I am open to all scenarios and decisions.”

President Gitanas Nauseda announced Paluckas’ resignation to the media on Thursday morning.