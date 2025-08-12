Lithuania to teach thousands, including schoolchildren, how to build, pilot drone

Vilnius: Lithuania’s government said Tuesday it plans to open nine drone training centres over the next three years to teach thousands of people, including schoolchildren, skills in flying and building the machines.

Drones have become increasingly common in everyday life and warfare in recent years. Lithuania’s

project aims to strengthen the public’s abilities in drone control and engineering and “expand civil resistance training,” its defence and education ministries said in a statement.

Lithuania, a NATO member country of about 2.8 million people on the alliance’s eastern flank, borders both Russia’s Kaliningrad

exclave and Moscow-allied Belarus, and is aware of possible threats to its security.