Lebanon licenses Elon Musk’s Starlink for satellite internet services

Beirut: Lebanon has granted a license to Elon Musk’s Starlink to provide satellite internet services in the crisis-hit country known for its crumbling infrastructure. The announcement was made late Thursday by Information Minister Paul Morcos who said Starlink will provide internet services throughout Lebanon via satellites operated by Musk’s SpaceX.

The announcement came nearly three months after Musk spoke with Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun by telephone and told him about his interest in working in the country’s telecommunications and internet sectors.

During the same Cabinet meeting, the government named regulatory authorities for the country’s electricity and telecommunications sectors.

Naming a regulatory authority for Lebanon’s corruption-plagued electricity sector has been a key demand by international organisations.