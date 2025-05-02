Lebanon warns Hamas over attacks from its territories

Beirut: Lebanese authorities warned the Hamas group Friday that it would face the “harshest measures” if it carried out any attacks from Lebanon.

The warning by the Higher Defence Council, Lebanon’s top military body, came weeks after several Lebanese and Palestinians were detained on suspicion of firing rockets from Lebanon into northern Israel.

“Hamas and other factions will not be allowed to endanger national stability,” the council said. “The safety of Lebanon’s territories is above all.”

“The harshest measures will be taken to put a complete end to any act that infringes on Lebanon’s sovereignty,” according to a statement that was read by Brig Gen Mohammed al-Mustafa. Hamas officials did not immediately respond to requests by The Associated Press for comment.

Since the Israel-Hamas war began in October 2023, the Palestinian militant group has carried out several attacks against Israel from Lebanon, where it has an armed presence. Israel has since carried out airstrikes that killed Hamas officials including one of its top military chiefs, Saleh Arouri, in Beirut.

Lebanese authorities are seeking to establish their authority throughout the country, mainly near the border with Israel after the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war that ended in late November with the US-brokered ceasefire.