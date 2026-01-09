Lebanese military moves to new phase of disarmament plan

BEIRUT: The Lebanese military said on Thursday it had concluded the first phase of its plan to fully deploy across southern Lebanon and disarm non-state groups, notably Hezbollah. Israel said it is encouraging but “far from sufficient.”

The effort to disarm Hezbollah comes after a Washington-brokered ceasefire ended a war between the group and Israel in 2024.

The military’s statement didn’t name Hezbollah or other armed groups in particular, but it comes before President Joseph Aoun is set to meet with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and his government to discuss the deployment and disarmament plans. Both said disarming non-state groups was a priority upon beginning their terms, not long after the ceasefire went into effect.

Lebanon’s top officials have endorsed the military announcement.

A statement by Aoun’s office ahead of the meeting called on Israel to stop its attacks, withdraw from areas it occupies, and release Lebanese prisoners. He called on friendly countries not to send weapons to Lebanon unless it’s to state institutions.