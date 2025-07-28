Leaders to meet in Malaysia to talks

Bangkok: Thai and Cambodian leaders will meet in Malaysia for talks to end hostilities, a spokesperson for the Thai prime minister’s office said on Sunday.

This comes following pressure from US President Donald Trump to end a deadly border dispute, now in its fourth day. Jirayu Huangsap said Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai will attend Monday’s talks in response

to an invitation from Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim “to discuss peace efforts in the region.”

The spokesperson also said Phumtham’s Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet will also attend the talks, though this was not immediately confirmed by the

Cambodian side.