Leaders from Australia, UK, Germany welcome two-week US-Iran ceasefire

Islamabad: Leaders from across the world, including Australia, Germany, Britain, New Zealand and Malaysia, on Wednesday welcomed a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran. The US and Iran agreed on a conditional two-week ceasefire that included the opening of the Strait of Hormuz for shipping.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the US-Iran two-week ceasefire, his spokesperson said, while urging all parties to work toward long-term peace in the region. agencies