Lawyer says ex-Pak PM Imran Khan shifted to Adiala prison

Islamabad: Imran Khan’s lawyer on Monday said he was shifted from the Attock jail to high-security Adiala prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi following a high court order, but Adiala jail officials dismissed claims that the former prime minister has been relocated.

In August, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party petitioned the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to transfer the deposed party chief to Adiala prison where A-class facilities are available, keeping in view 70-year-old Khan’s affluent family background, social and political status.

During the hearing on Monday, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq directed authorities to shift the deposed prime minister to Adiala jail.

Chief Justice Farooq said that Khan is an under-trial prisoner in the cipher case, which was registered in Islamabad.

He objected to keeping “an under-trial prisoner” in Attock jail instead of Adiala jail.

“Shift the PTI chairman to Adiala jail,” the judge said.

He said Khan had been imprisoned at the Attock jail as per the sentence awarded in the Toshakhana case, which was suspended.

“IHC Chief Justice has ordered moving PTI chairman Imran Khan from Attock Prison to Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi,” Khan’s party said.

Talking to the media outside the IHC, Khan’s lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat said they had “finally been granted justice from the IHC” on the matter of shifting Khan from Attock jail to Adiala jail. The lawyer said it was a “little bit of justice” but he was glad about it.

Naeem Panjhota, who is the spokesperson of Khan on legal affairs, claimed that the ousted premier has been shifted to the prison in Adiala.

However, the Adiala jail administration refuted the claim, saying that Khan has not yet been shifted there.

Later, in a post on platform X, Panjhuta said that he had been informed that Khan had been shifted to Adiala jail but “it is beyond understanding that Attock jail [authorities] are also saying that they have PTI chairman.”

Khan has been kept in the Attock Jail since August 5 after his conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case.

His sentence was suspended by the IHC on August 29, but he continues to remain in prison in the cipher (secret diplomatic cable)

leakage case.